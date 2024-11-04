Nightmare living in a park home to make way for dam expansion
Six years later, the upgrades to the dam are complete, yet the families are still living in the temporary units
04 November 2024 - 21:27
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has been left fuming at delays in constructing homes for KwaZulu-Natal families who were relocated to temporary residential units to make way for the upgrading of the Hazelmere Dam six years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.