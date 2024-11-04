Vodacom says CEO’s offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate was reasonable
The long-running dispute has reached the Constitutional Court, where Vodacom is trying to quash a ruling by the SCA that it should make a new offer to Makate for his idea
04 November 2024 - 21:21
Vodacom says its CEO Shameel Joosub’s determination of compensation to Nkosana Makate for his “Please Call Me (PCM)” idea was reasonable and his process was imminently fair and Makate was bound by it. ..
