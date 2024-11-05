Absenteeism and presenteeism cost SA’s workplace about R250bn
A new report on workplace health found the ‘show must go on’ mindset can worsen mental health over time
05 November 2024 - 22:38
South African workers are putting on a collective brave face and showing resilience despite stress, anxiety and burnout being common across workplaces...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.