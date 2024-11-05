Grieving Katlehong family calls for vendors to be banned from schools after three children die
The MECs for finance and economic development, health and education are involved in an investigation into the recent deaths of children from poisoning
05 November 2024 - 22:14
The recent deaths of three children from Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, after allegedly consuming food items they bought from vendors outside school and spaza shops, has sparked a call for vendors who are selling outside schools to be banned. ..
