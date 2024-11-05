Mom of alleged Heidelberg bike shooter speaks
Karen Anagnostatos believes the charges against her son Jaen-Lee Pyne to be the result of years of bad blood between him and local CPF chairperson Flip Minnaar
05 November 2024 - 22:39
Her son was arrested in July for allegedly murdering a community policing forum member and seriously wounding another, and last week, while Jaen-Lee Pyne was out on bail, a body was discovered in a shallow grave on a property where he previously stayed. ..
