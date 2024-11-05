News

Two master's students in legal battle with University of Limpopo after abrupt termination of their qualifications

The two students have turned to EFF’s Godrich Gardee for legal assistance

05 November 2024 - 22:41 By Lizeka Tandwa

The University of Limpopo is under fire after two students in its master's programme took it to court when it terminated them from its graduate programme after completing their studies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vodacom says CEO’s offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate was reasonable News
  2. Nightmare living in a park home to make way for dam expansion News
  3. Homemark’s wings clipped over ‘misleading’ adverts for Pest Magic News
  4. 'My client is no more': murder trial delayed after assassination of 'underworld ... News
  5. Vodacom can afford to pay Please Call Me inventor close to R10bn, Makate's ... News

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS