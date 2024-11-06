Mozambique protests expected to escalate on Thursday along with police brutality
The Lebombo border post has been closed as protesters blocked the road leading into SA, affecting businesses on the other side of the border in Komatipoort
06 November 2024 - 21:18
Violence, tensions and police brutality are expected to intensify in Mozambique on Thursday ahead of a planned mass march, but next door in Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, businesses are feeling the financial pinch of the closure of the Lebombo port of entry due to the unrest...
