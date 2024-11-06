My supporters said ‘it’s our turn to eat,’ so we had to stick to principles: Seychelles president Ramkalawan
First sitting president to be awarded the African Freedom Prize by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation spoke of how difficult it has been to advance democracy, clean governance and freedom after coming to power in 2020
06 November 2024 - 21:16
Threats to clean governance and liberal economic principles sometimes come from within the governing party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.