Prince William takes sunshine stroll through King Proteas in Cape Town Botanical Gardens
He is visiting SA to preside over the latest edition of the Earthshot Prize, of which he is founder and president.
06 November 2024 - 17:41
There was a brief royal mix up in Kirstenbosch on Wednesday when an elderly visitor to the famed Cape Town botanical garden ambled a bit too close to the Prince of Wales...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.