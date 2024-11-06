Privacy concerns must be managed for maintenance defaulters’ blacklisting system to achieve intended outcomes
By affecting access to credit for maintenance defaulters, it is hoped the MOLD system will strengthen the financial stability of custodial parents and support the wellbeing of children
06 November 2024 - 21:15
While the Maintenance Online Listing of Defaulters (MOLD) system is a constructive policy move that reinforces parental responsibility and promotes the welfare of children, experts say successful implementation requires careful oversight to avoid unintended consequences. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.