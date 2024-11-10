News

Child sexual abuse material is a growing problem in SA, says FPB

While blocking sites is possible, the dynamic nature of the internet means that new sites can quickly emerge, complicating efforts to eliminate access completely

10 November 2024 - 21:12

The increase in cases of child pornography being reported in South Africa is “alarming”, the Film and Publication Board (FPB) says. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom News
  2. Two master's students in legal battle with University of Limpopo after abrupt ... News
  3. SCA dismisses community’s appeal for land restitution as it failed to prove it ... News
  4. Divorce supercharged into defamation battle ends with a sting in the tail News
  5. Trucking industry on R5bn losses, Lebombo border remains guarded as death toll ... News

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24