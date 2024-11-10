Decline in mopane worm harvest already having a serious effect
The multimillion-rand industry across Southern Africa faces devastation from the impact of climate change and over-harvesting
10 November 2024 - 21:13
Experts say the decline in the mopane worm harvest is having a serious effect on local communities that depend directly or indirectly on the industry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.