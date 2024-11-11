Ramokgopa defends Eskom’s public approach to R90bn municipal debt
The entity has publicly gone after wayward municipalities in recent months over their spiralling debt despite the existence of internal avenues to deal with this
11 November 2024 - 21:17
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has defended recent decisions by Eskom, and very publicly, to “protect its interests” by going after defaulting municipalities despite the inter-governmental relations (IGR) in place for such disputes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.