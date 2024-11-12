NPA’s Batohi says judicial firmness needed to deal with ‘Stalingrad tactics’
She said constitutional protections were often abused by those wanting to delay justice
12 November 2024 - 10:02
Judges have an important role in ensuring cases move swiftly through the court process when dealing with the use of “Stalingrad tactics” to delay proceedings, says national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.