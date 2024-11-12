Troubled waters for KZN’s south coast bridge
Sanral's commitment to have the N2 reopened by the end of the month has been met with mixed reaction, with some stakeholders questioning the authority's quality checks
12 November 2024 - 21:24
Business and residents living between the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and Durban are holding their breath to see what impact the damage to the Ezimbokodweni River bridge will have on tourism ahead of the festive season. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.