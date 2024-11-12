Woman fails to set aside antenuptial agreement husband, 90, 'duped' her into signing
The woman, 60, had known her husband since she was a child as he was friends with her late father
12 November 2024 - 21:23
A woman challenged the signing of an antenuptial contract with her 90-year-old husband, alleging that he and their lawyer friend made her sign a document without fully disclosing its content just before getting married. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.