Economists say positive factors at play can spur job creation
Stats SA data shows economy created 294,000 jobs in third quarter
13 November 2024 - 10:48
Economists say the combination of improved sentiment, better electricity production, the formation of a government of national unity (GNU), lower interest rates and a focus on infrastructure development will start to encourage a broader increase in private sector fixed investment and job creation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.