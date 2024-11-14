News

Cape Jewish Board of Deputies brings second case of 'anti-Semitic hate speech' to Equality Court

Cape politician Mehmet Vefa Dag says: ‘I will stand against this. I will never step back’

14 November 2024 - 04:30 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies has approached the Cape Town Equality Court, alleging that statements, including “Jews have ruined South Africa,” made on social media by Cape politician Mehmet Vefa Dag amount to hate speech. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Troubled waters for KZN’s south coast bridge News
  2. ‘Brother Louis turned WhatsApped pic of zama zama diamonds into an alleged R4bn ... News
  3. Algal blooms leave Durban residents with dry taps News
  4. Woman fails to set aside antenuptial agreement husband, 90, 'duped' her into ... News
  5. It’s widow vs ‘life partner’ as 10-year death benefit saga goes to ConCourt News

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in US jail | REUTERS