News

Probe into bloody Eastern Cape taxi war shifts into high gear

Several questioned over industry-related violence and two held for allegations of murder

14 November 2024 - 13:36 By LULAMILE FENI and ASANDA NINI

The probe into the Eastern Cape’s bloody taxi war is gaining momentum, with several senior taxi bosses held by the police at the weekend. Two remain behind bars on allegations of murder...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Troubled waters for KZN’s south coast bridge News
  2. ‘The police have killed our loved ones’: relatives of trapped NW illegal miners News
  3. Hermanus in a twist over public cliff path that now strays on to private land News
  4. ‘Brother Louis turned WhatsApped pic of zama zama diamonds into an alleged R4bn ... News
  5. Mooi Mpofana's Eskom's debt runs into half a billion rand Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS