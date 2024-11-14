‘The police have killed our loved ones’: relatives of trapped NW illegal miners
Policing experts said there was no other way for police to flush out the illegal miners but they should have consulted mining and medical experts to ensure a safe resurfacing and arrest
14 November 2024 - 04:30
“The police have killed our loved ones; they have blood on their hands.”..
