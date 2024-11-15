‘I can take my child home and bury him,’ says anguished mom after exhumation
Young mother kept away from drowned toddler's funeral successfully has the body exhumed
15 November 2024 - 04:30
“My baby boy has been exhumed and my family has confirmed to me that it is him. Now I know where he is, that there will be a process now, and I can look forward to burying him back home — possibly next week.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.