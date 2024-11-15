News

Mogale City and other respondents guilty of contempt

They have until the end of the month to rebuild shacks and avoid prison

15 November 2024 - 04:30
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

The high court in Johannesburg has given Mogale City municipality and seven other respondents — including a councillor and a former council member — until the end of the month to rebuild illegally torn-down shacks according to specifications...

