News

‘Sausage made me ill’: mother on unhygienic ‘butchery’ shut down in Cape Town

Six arrested under the Immigration Act and Food Act

15 November 2024 - 04:30 By Kim Swartz and Samane JNR Marks

A mother who purchased meat from a makeshift “butchery” that was shut down for manufacturing sausages in unsanitary conditions has described becoming ill with her son after consuming the product in Mfuleni, Cape Town...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Troubled waters for KZN’s south coast bridge News
  2. Hermanus in a twist over public cliff path that now strays on to private land News
  3. ‘The police have killed our loved ones’: relatives of trapped NW illegal miners News
  4. ‘Brother Louis turned WhatsApped pic of zama zama diamonds into an alleged R4bn ... News
  5. 'They still buy': tuck shops near school thriving despite sales ban News

Latest Videos

‘MK Party and construction mafia are one and the same thing’: Minister ...
Randomness