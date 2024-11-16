Waste, food and power: How hospitals fuel climate change
Nearly 5% of the world’s carbon emissions come from the healthcare sector, according to a report released at COP29
16 November 2024 - 11:46
Nearly 5% of the world’s carbon emissions come from the healthcare sector, says a report (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/nxIQCWnKZyhpzjJBCKiKHo5wb6?domain=lancetcountdown.org/) launched at COP29 (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/HC_WCX6X1zI6BnwYuksxHWtyAg?domain=cop29.az), the UN’s annual climate change conference on Tuesday — and money for dealing with the disastrous effects of changing weather patterns on people’s health is “urgently needed”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.