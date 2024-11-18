News

Gauteng Health to face court action for disclosing cancer patient records

Section 27, the Cancer Alliance and Treatment Action Campaign head back to court for an application to have sections of the Gauteng health department's response in a court action against them removed from the public record

18 November 2024 - 04:32
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Public interest law centre Section 27, the Cancer Alliance and Treatment Action Campaign head back to the Johannesburg High Court this week for an application to have sections of the Gauteng health department's response in a court action against them removed from the public record. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba faces inquiry over controversial comments to ... Politics
  2. Procuring oncology services is not only about the money, says Gauteng health ... South Africa
  3. ‘This is life and death,’ alliance tells Gauteng health in face of ‘non-urgent’ ... News
  4. EDITORIAL | Health department playing Grim Reaper in 'state-sanctioned' cancer ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Cancer patients' grim wait for death News

Most read

  1. Illegal miners 'use our mine to exit', says Harmony Gold News
  2. There are alternatives to eliminating illegal mining besides targeting ... News
  3. Gauteng Health to face court action for disclosing cancer patient records News
  4. ‘I can take my child home and bury him,’ says anguished mom after exhumation News
  5. How DMRE failed to rehabilitate and close derelict and ownerless mines News

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...