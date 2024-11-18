News

How DMRE failed to rehabilitate and close derelict and ownerless mines

The auditor-general's 2021 report on the rehabilitation of abandoned mines found several blunders by the department of mineral resources and energy when it came to closing ownerless mines

18 November 2024 - 04:30

A 2021 report by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke warns how the department of mineral resources and energy has failed to implement its rehabilitation programme to deal with derelict and ownerless (D&O) mines...

