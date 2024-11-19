Gauteng department of education was correct to fire sex pest principal, says labour regulator
ELRC finds Houghton primary school head guilty of sexually harassing young teachers for years
19 November 2024 - 04:32
A dismissed Houghton primary school principal has failed in his efforts to get his job back after the Education Labour Relations Council found that the Gauteng education department was correct to declare him a sex pest. ..
