News

Questions, no answers, for shattered family after four killed, set alight in Ennerdale

Gershwin Jansen, his brother and two friends were gunned down during a night out earlier this month and their suspected killers are yet to be arrested

19 November 2024 - 04:44

Was he still alive when they set him alight? Did he scream and whose name did he call? And why did they have to die such a death?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Illegal miners 'use our mine to exit', says Harmony Gold News
  2. Questions, no answers, for shattered family after four killed, set alight in ... News
  3. Gauteng department of education was correct to fire sex pest principal, says ... News
  4. Navy dockyard workers raise alarm about skills crisis in Simon's Town News
  5. There are alternatives to eliminating illegal mining besides targeting ... News

Latest Videos

Defendants, loved ones brace for 'Hong Kong 47' sentencing | REUTERS
LIVE: A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfs New Delhi | REUTERS