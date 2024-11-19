News

Two-pot withdrawals reach nearly R50bn

Sars encourages taxpayers to continue to use digital channels

19 November 2024 - 10:22
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent

A total of R49.6bn has been withdrawn from pension funds under the two-pot system by Monday, since the system was introduced on September 1, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) says...

