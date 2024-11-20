Father who took child without mother's permission loses custody battle
The father took the child from Lephalale, Limpopo, to his parents home in Vanderbijlpark without his wife's consent after she told him she wanted a divorce
20 November 2024 - 04:30
A father who took his child from its mother without her consent, only for his parents to look after the child in another province, lost a leave to appeal bid at the Supreme Court of Appeal, where he tried to challenge a high court ruling that refused to endorse that he has full custody of the child...
