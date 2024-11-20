‘Water challenges might worsen inequalities as people try to find alternatives’
Helgaard Muller, director at specialist project finance advisory company Cresco Group, believes ‘water wheeling’ is a possible solution to water shortages
20 November 2024 - 04:30
An expert believes that the water crisis in Gauteng will worsen inequalities in water access, as was the case with load-shedding, as people try to find alternatives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.