News

Investment banker fails in desperate bid to block ‘Devi Show’ ambush footage

Court finds in favour of bold journalism as allegations of wrongdoing and public interest trump angry businessman's claimed right to privacy

21 November 2024 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A last-ditch attempt by investment banker Greg Els, CEO of Praxley Corporate Solutions, to block a Devi Show episode exposing criminal allegations against him has failed in the Johannesburg High Court, with judge Norman Manoim ordering the broadcast to go ahead. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sanef wishes outgoing chairperson Nwabisa Makunga well, condemns arrests of ... South Africa
  2. The betrayal of waste pickers Ideas
  3. Miss SA embraces TV reality show future Lifestyle
  4. Steel-frame company fails to interdict e.tv from broadcasting snaps of clients’ ... South Africa
  5. Opinion: E-toll runaround adds stress to my life Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Standing ovation for construction boss who refused to negotiate with mafia News
  2. Court hands life sentence to man who trafficked, forced 16-year-old to be his ... News
  3. Two down, others ongoing: municipals give progress on prepaid meter upgrades News
  4. Father who took child without mother's permission loses custody battle News
  5. SEX, BOOZE AND LOUD MUSIC: Resident reveals how goings-on at Enyobeni tavern ... News

Latest Videos

Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Ekurhuleni community urged to refrain from vigilantism