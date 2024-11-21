Investment banker fails in desperate bid to block ‘Devi Show’ ambush footage
Court finds in favour of bold journalism as allegations of wrongdoing and public interest trump angry businessman's claimed right to privacy
21 November 2024 - 04:30
A last-ditch attempt by investment banker Greg Els, CEO of Praxley Corporate Solutions, to block a Devi Show episode exposing criminal allegations against him has failed in the Johannesburg High Court, with judge Norman Manoim ordering the broadcast to go ahead. ..
