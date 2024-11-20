Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays
‘It looks like the fund has eaten our money because they are taking forever to pay us,’ says Emfuleni municipality employee
21 November 2024 - 11:16
More than 160 employees at Emfuleni local municipality (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2024-11-19-put-emfuleni-municipality-under-administration-bosas-ayanda-allie/), west of Johannesburg, have lodged complaints with the office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) after difficulties accessing the savings portion of their pension funds. ..
