No dignity for the dead in ‘above-ground graveyards’
KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have the highest number of unclaimed bodies lying in government mortuaries
21 November 2024 - 04:30
More than 1,100 bodies remain in cold storage in KwaZulu-Natal state mortuaries, some since 2019, due to delays by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in finalising pauper statements and other processes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.