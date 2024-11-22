CCMA erred in finding Wits cleaner's dismissal for 'stealing' phone was unfair: labour court
Court finds that CCMA arbitrator had accepted the cleaner's version and made a ruling by using several incorrect legal approaches
22 November 2024 - 17:52
The labour court has set aside a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling which found that a cleaner was unfairly dismissed by the University of Witwatersrand for allegedly stealing a cellphone from the female toilets...
