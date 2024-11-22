‘I just acted on pure instinct,’ says 16-year-old who saved 3 teens caught in rip current
The KZN grade eight pupil says, however, the rescue weighs heavily on him as he was unable to save a fourth boy
22 November 2024 - 04:30
A 16-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy acted on "pure instinct" when he raced into the sea at Pennington Beach to save three teenagers from the surf on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.