If ConCourt grants Vodacom’s appeal an ear, every commercial dispute will end up here: Makate
Adv Wim Trengove said it was only Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub who can determine a fair and equitable compensation for the 'Please Call Me' inventor
22 November 2024 - 04:30
If the Constitutional Court rules in favour of Vodacom in its application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which favoured 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate, it risks inviting every other commercial dispute to the apex court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.