News

Vaal Dam boats stuck in mud as water level drops to a fraction over 30% full

But forecast summer rain should bring relief

22 November 2024 - 04:30
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Has somebody pulled the plug on the Vaal Dam? No, but it does need some serious topping up...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Investment banker fails in desperate bid to block ‘Devi Show’ ambush footage News
  2. Two down, others ongoing: municipals give progress on prepaid meter upgrades News
  3. Municipal workers lodge complaints about two-pot payment delays News
  4. Standing ovation for construction boss who refused to negotiate with mafia News
  5. Diamond deals and Liebenberg’s impact on their lives: Victims speak News

Latest Videos

Dr. Reuel Khoza calls Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award his most coveted ...
SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen