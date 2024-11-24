Employers owe R5bn in pension fund arrears
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has named and shamed some of the culprits
25 November 2024 - 10:16
Thousands of employers have failed to make their obligatory pension fund contributions amounting to a total of R5.2bn for employees, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has published the names of some of the culprits...
