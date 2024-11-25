‘If I stop selling we will starve’: race to register spaza shops
The president has said any shop not registered within 21 days and which does not meet all health standards will be closed
25 November 2024 - 04:30
As business owners race to register their businesses before the 21-day deadline as stipulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, others are still scrambling for cash and information to get registered. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.