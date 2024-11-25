R800m shine for Durban’s Esplanade building
The city has 76 buildings which are dilapidated, hijacked and/or overcrowded, and 57 have been released to private business to develop
25 November 2024 - 17:50
The Esplanade Government Building in the Durban city centre is the latest property that is set for a multimillion-rand refurbishment under the KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) program. ..
