News

Kwinana expected in court on Tuesday to face fraud charge

Sunday Times reported that a well-placed source with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the Hawks serious crime offences unit had been engaging with Kwinana

26 November 2024 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana is expected to appear at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hawks are circling former SAA board member Kwinana Politics
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Batohi has become poster child of the failure to combat ... Opinion
  3. LAWSON NAIDOO & SARAH MENY-GIBERT | The focus shift we need to fight corruption Opinion

Most read

  1. R800m shine for Durban’s Esplanade building News
  2. 'King' in contempt of court for litigating against Stellenbosch University News
  3. ‘Just use what you have’: unemployed graduates turn their passion into a viable ... News
  4. CCMA erred in finding Wits cleaner's dismissal for 'stealing' phone was unfair: ... News
  5. Dream shattered, R550k lost and investigation halted: truck deal goes bad for ... News

Latest Videos

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale| First laps on track
Rivalry Reloaded