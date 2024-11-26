News

Police coy on next move at Stilfontein as more ‘illegal’ miners resurface

SAPS provided an update on phase three of the recovery operation as more suspected illegal miners make their way up

26 November 2024 - 04:30

The police are keeping their cards close to their chest with regards to their next move in operations in Stilfontein, where alleged illegal miners have been underground for weeks.
This is as they savour their “victory” in the Pretoria high court and feel vindicated by admissions made by resurfaced miners...

