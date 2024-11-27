News

Standard Bank smacked with court costs after 'high-handed' tactics

Bank rebuked for dragging couple to court after home loan arrears had been settled

27 November 2024 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Johannesburg high court judge has rebuked Standard Bank for hardline tactics employed against a couple who fell into arrears on their home loan and for wasting the court’s time. ..

