News

Robben Island Museum Council confirms investigation

Staff conduct under scrutiny in new 'toxic' Robben Island probe

The Association of ex-Political Prisoners last week said they were anxious to address the current concerns with both RIM management and the council

29 November 2024 - 04:30
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Robben Island faces an independent investigation of its workplace environment after a spate of high-profile resignations, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) council confirmed this week in an internal memo to staff...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Jewish Board’s hate speech case is ‘intimidation and harassment’ News
  2. Standard Bank smacked with court costs after 'high-handed' tactics News
  3. Zuma and Ramaphosa to fight for spotlight as both parties celebrate MK News
  4. More illegal miners emerge from Stilfontein with 96 children among them News
  5. Sex worker and husband's plot to extort money from wealthy client ends in murder News

Latest Videos

Australia passes social media ban for children under 16 | REUTERS
Alaskan woman air-drops turkeys to neighbors in need | Reuters