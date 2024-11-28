Robben Island Museum Council confirms investigation
Staff conduct under scrutiny in new 'toxic' Robben Island probe
The Association of ex-Political Prisoners last week said they were anxious to address the current concerns with both RIM management and the council
29 November 2024 - 04:30
Robben Island faces an independent investigation of its workplace environment after a spate of high-profile resignations, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) council confirmed this week in an internal memo to staff...
