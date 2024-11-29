News

Health minister Motsoaledi flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI

Trade union’s case devoid of merit and reflects ‘discriminatory and elitist ethos’

29 November 2024 - 10:53
Tamar Kahn Health & Science Correspondent

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has come out guns blazing against Solidarity’s legal challenge to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, arguing the trade union’s case is devoid of merit and reflects its “discriminatory and elitist ethos”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Staff conduct under scrutiny in new 'toxic' Robben Island probe News
  2. Cape Jewish Board’s hate speech case is ‘intimidation and harassment’ News
  3. Zuma and Ramaphosa to fight for spotlight as both parties celebrate MK Politics
  4. Standard Bank smacked with court costs after 'high-handed' tactics News
  5. Inmate with long list of previous convictions appeals sentence for prison ... News

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court