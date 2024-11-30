News

Man wins RAF case without witnesses to his accident

Mike Botha's RAF claim had previously been rejected by a court as he could not provide evidence his car was hit from the back by an unknown car, causing him to lose control and crash into a tree

30 November 2024 - 10:33

A Pretoria man whose Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim was rejected as he had collided with a tree, successfully appealed against the decision in the high court, with only his version of events accepted as evidence...

