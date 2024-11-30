Tentative relief as Schreiber extends validity of Zim exemption permit
Zimbabwe Immigration Federation committee member Privilege Ncube says organisation is 'happy Schreiber decided to follow the court ruling'
30 November 2024 - 10:31
Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders have cautiously welcomed home affairs minister Leon Schreiber's extension of the validity of permits by another year, saying that this provided some clarity and a measure of relief but also added to existing confusion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.