News

Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts

The experts concur that one significant issue is the persistent problem of underreporting

02 December 2024 - 04:30

Experts agree the recent crime statistics which showed a decline in several contact crimes should be celebrated with caution as they are not a true reflection as most people choose to not report crime any more...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024 South Africa
  3. CRIME STATS | 957 women and 315 children murdered between July and September South Africa

Most read

  1. It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back News
  2. ‘Just use what you have’: unemployed graduates turn their passion into a viable ... News
  3. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo in battle over claims by the rich and foreigners News
  4. Sex worker and husband's plot to extort money from wealthy client ends in murder News
  5. Inmate with long list of previous convictions appeals sentence for prison ... News

Latest Videos

Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?
2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans