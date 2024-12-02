Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts
The experts concur that one significant issue is the persistent problem of underreporting
02 December 2024 - 04:30
Experts agree the recent crime statistics which showed a decline in several contact crimes should be celebrated with caution as they are not a true reflection as most people choose to not report crime any more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.