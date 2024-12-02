News

Former KZN treasury head's jail sentence appeal fails

Sipho Shabalala is likely to lodge an appeal against this ruling and apply for extension of his bail

02 December 2024 - 04:30 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Former KwaZulu-Natal treasurer Sipho Shabalala has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction and his effective 15-year sentence for his role in the so-called “Amigos case”...

